Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan whitewash Zimbabwe 3-0

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Pakistan's player pose at the end of the third Twenty20 international cricket match against Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 10, 2020. photo: AFP

Pakistan's player pose at the end of the third Twenty20 international cricket match against Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 10, 2020. photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI, NOV 10: Leg spinner Usman Qadir grabbed four wickets to guide Pakistan to a 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe with an eight-wicket victory in the third Twenty20 in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old Qadir -- son of the late star spinner Abdul Qadir -- finished with 4-13 from four mesmerising overs to restrict Zimbabwe to a paltry 129-9 in 20 overs.
That proved a walk in the park for the home team, which cruised to victory in 15.2 overs losing just two wickets.
Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman (21) and Haider Ali (27) but debutant Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 41 and saw Pakistan home with Khushdil Shah (36 not out).
Khushdil hit a six off Faraz Akram to bring up victory.
This was Pakistan's 14th win in as many T20 internationals against Zimbabwe, and are now fourth in the international T20 rankings.
Zimbabwe allrounder Elton Chigumbura was accorded a warm farewell by his teammates, but he scored just two runs in his last international match.
Earlier, the visitors, who won the toss and batted, were derailed by Qadir, who recorded the third-best figures by a Pakistani bowler against Zimbabwe in T20s.
Qadir started the slide with the wicket of skipper Chamu Chibhabha (31), before dismissing Wesley Madhevere (nine), Milton Shumba (11) and Elton Chigumbura (two) to finish behind Mohammad Hafeez (4-11 at Harare in 2011) and Imad Wasim (4-13 at Harare in 2015).
The home team won the first match by six wickets and the second by eight.
Chibhabha hit three boundaries and a six in his 28-ball knock, the highest of the innings.
Number eight Donald Tiripano scored a 22-ball 28 to help Zimbabwe cross the 100-run mark.
Pakistani left-arm spinner Imad Wasim finished with 2-27.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Garcia withdraws from Masters after Covid-19 positive
Teenager Fati out for four months, say Barcelona
Maradona progressing well after brain surgery
Tokyo Olympics organisers hail vaccine news as 'relief'
Mancini calls up three more for Italy after coronavirus concerns
Drums beat for Pucovski after back-to-back double centuries
Salma Khatun bowls Trailblazers to Women's IPL trophy
Tom Blundell's bizarre dismissal was a 'freak occurrence', says team coach


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft