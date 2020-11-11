

Shakib to appear for beep test today

Shakib was scheduled to appear for the test on Monday but he had to delay it.

Basically his fitness test was delayed for two reasons. Firstly, due to the risk of Covid-19 as the SBNCS saw 80 cricketers coming for the Beep Test, a process through which the fitness of the cricketers would be determined.

Shakib Al Hasan though tested negative for Covid-19, the other cricketers who came to the stadium, did not have any corona test. Therefore the BCB didn't take the risk of taking his test along with the other cricketers.

Secondly, Shakib had his first meeting with national team physio Julian Calefato today (Monday). Like everyone else, Shakib has to go through the proper process. For this, he will work one or two sessions on his fitness with Calefato. Then there will be Shakib's fitness test.

Meanwhile, sans Shakib, other 112 players, whose name BCB announced earlier had taken part in the beep test through which the fitness level is being determined. They underwent fitness tests on Monday and Tuesday.

A total of 11 points were the mandatory pass mark in the fitness test, however, most of the players scored 11 or more, much to the satisfaction of the selectors and coaches.

But there are some players like Nasir Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Shuvashis Roy who scored less than 11. Amongst them Nasir Hossain scored lowest 8.5.

BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Naanu had already said that those who couldn't pass in the beep test, won't be able to play the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. -BSS















