Tanzid Tamim again shines in HP intrasquad game





After making a run-a-ball-74 in a one-day practice game, he again shined in the T20 warm-up game, which the HP squad players played, split into two teams-Team A and Team B. While Towhid Ridoy led the Team B, Afif Hossain captained Team A.

However thanks to Tanzid Tamim's blazing batting, Team B crushed Team A by 100 runs. Tamim smashed a 46 ball-73 in this match, clobbering six fours and five sixes as Team B, opting to bat first, compiled a hefty 194-6 in 20 overs. Team A however was bowled out for 94 in 17 overs.

Apart from Tamim's blazing knock, his opening partner Parvez Hossain Emon made 17 ball-31. The duo however added 60 runs in just 5.1 overs before their partnership was broken. As they set the platform, Akbar Ali utilized it to maximum, striking a 47 runs knock off just 20 deliveries. Akbar hit one four and four sixes.

Later the Team B bowlers bowled well in tandem to skittle Team A out for paltry runs. Rejaur Raja was wrecker-in-chief with 3-21 in three overs. Shahin Alam, Mukidul Islam and Rishad Hossain claimed two wickets apiece. -BSS















