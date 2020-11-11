Video
Tanzid Tamim again shines in HP intrasquad game

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, the member of the World Cup winning Under-19 squad continued to amass the people with his whirlwind batting.
After making a run-a-ball-74 in a one-day practice game, he again shined in the T20 warm-up game, which the HP squad players played, split into two teams-Team A and Team B. While Towhid Ridoy led the Team B, Afif Hossain captained Team A.
However thanks to Tanzid Tamim's blazing batting, Team B crushed Team A by 100 runs. Tamim smashed a 46 ball-73 in this match, clobbering six fours and five sixes as Team B, opting to bat first, compiled a hefty 194-6 in 20 overs. Team A however was bowled out for 94 in 17 overs.
Apart from Tamim's blazing knock, his opening partner Parvez Hossain Emon made 17 ball-31. The duo however added 60 runs in just 5.1 overs before their partnership was broken. As they set the platform, Akbar Ali utilized it to maximum, striking a 47 runs knock off just 20 deliveries. Akbar hit one four and four sixes.
Later the Team B bowlers bowled well in tandem to skittle Team A out for paltry runs. Rejaur Raja was wrecker-in-chief with 3-21 in three overs. Shahin Alam, Mukidul Islam and Rishad Hossain claimed two wickets apiece.     -BSS


