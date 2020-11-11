Video
Bangladesh will regularly play in FIFA windows: Kazi Nabil

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice-president and National Teams Committee chairperson Kazi Nabil Ahmed on Tuesday said that Bangladesh national football team will regularly play friendly matches in the FIFA windows.
The Bangladesh FF is trying to recover from the long inactivity in football arenas and begin sporting activities. For a starter, the federation picked the November FIFA window to play two international friendly matches against Nepal, one on 13th November and the second one on 17th November.
With the two-match series, the red and green outfits are going to have a start in the new normal. They are trying heart and soul to gear up well for the series. Nepal boys are already in Dhaka to get used to the weather ahead of the game.
When the situation is like that, Kazi Nabil and other BFF officials sit together at the BFF House on Tuesday to discuss matters regarding the national team and its future. There this BFF vice-president announces that the national team will utilise and play during the FIFA windows in regular basis.
He said, "Our next FIFA window is in March next and we will have seven days' of window then. After that we will have a 15-day window in June. We will utilise all these windows properly. We are having a talk with a country so that we may play and be able to make use of these opportunities".
It was heard before that the postponed match against Qatar in FIFA World Cup qualifying round would be played in the first week of December. Mr Nabil too confirms that. He said, "If we get permission from FIFA, we may play the qualifier match against Qatar and we have already given consent to play the match."
The BFF official also confirms that there may not be any team manager in the Nepal series and coach will look after the team during the time.









