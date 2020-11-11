Mominul tested C-19 positive





With light symptom and little cough, the little master of Bangladesh, gave sample for test on Monday to trace out the existence of corona virus in the body. Report came on the following day reported him corona positive.

"Mominul is corona positive with light indications," BCB Chief Physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury confirmed media on Tuesday.

Mominul however, informed that he doesn't have any symptoms but little fever. He will stay isolated at his home. He possibly will miss some Bangabandhu T20 Cup matches.

Back to back bad news before the commencement of the event is sure an ominous sign for the event that going to commence within two weeks.















