Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mominul tested C-19 positive

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh T20i captain Mahmudullah Riyad tested positive for Covid-19 couple of days back and now the Test captain of the country Mominul Haque reported positive for corona virus.
With light symptom and little cough, the little master of Bangladesh, gave sample for test on Monday to trace out the existence of corona virus in the body. Report came on the following day reported him corona positive.
"Mominul is corona positive with light indications," BCB Chief Physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury confirmed media on Tuesday.
Mominul however, informed that he doesn't have any symptoms but little fever. He will stay isolated at his home. He possibly will miss some Bangabandhu T20 Cup matches.
Back to back bad news before the commencement of the event is sure an ominous sign for the event that going to commence within two weeks.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Garcia withdraws from Masters after Covid-19 positive
Teenager Fati out for four months, say Barcelona
Maradona progressing well after brain surgery
Tokyo Olympics organisers hail vaccine news as 'relief'
Mancini calls up three more for Italy after coronavirus concerns
Drums beat for Pucovski after back-to-back double centuries
Salma Khatun bowls Trailblazers to Women's IPL trophy
Tom Blundell's bizarre dismissal was a 'freak occurrence', says team coach


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft