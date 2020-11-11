

BCB conveys Windies 'Bio-Security' plan

"We've sent a bio-bubble plan to West Indies Cricket Board based on discussion between the boards," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury informed while talking to journalists on Tuesday. "We also forwarded the plan to respective public departments".

"We are now waiting for feedback from West Indies Board and we'll take final decision accordingly," he added.

Bangladesh were all set to travel Sri Lanka in last September but the tour was postponed due to Quarantine spat and BCB hit upon a plan to arrange brand new corporate league named after the father of the nation. Bangabandhu T20 Cup is expected to commence by the end of the 3rd week of the month and BCB has finished up lion share of its workloads for the event in front. The Chief Executive of the Board divulged the progress so far. He said, "We have gone so far regarding Bangabandhu T20 Cup. We've finalised the team sponsors".

"We also have framed up the telecast issues. Now we are working on rights issues. Team building process will begin after players draft on November 12," Chowdhury publicised the areas of unfinished tasks.

He also informed that they have set all the plans focusing Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

