Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB conveys Windies 'Bio-Security' plan

Board to discuss with govt on Bangabandhu T20 Cup spectators issue

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

BCB conveys Windies 'Bio-Security' plan

BCB conveys Windies 'Bio-Security' plan

International cricket is expected to resume in Bangladesh with the forthcoming West Indies tour in January next year, couple of weeks later of ending of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. BCB already started to work on it and send Cricket West Indies a Bio-Bubble plan ahead of the home series and waiting for response from guests.
"We've sent a bio-bubble plan to West Indies Cricket Board based on discussion between the boards," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury informed while talking to journalists on Tuesday. "We also forwarded the plan to respective public departments".
"We are now waiting for feedback from West Indies Board and we'll take final decision accordingly," he added.
Bangladesh were all set to travel Sri Lanka in last September but the tour was postponed due to Quarantine spat and BCB hit upon a plan to arrange brand new corporate league named after the father of the nation. Bangabandhu T20 Cup is expected to commence by the end of the 3rd week of the month and BCB has finished up lion share of its workloads for the event in front. The Chief Executive of the Board divulged the progress so far. He said, "We have gone so far regarding Bangabandhu T20 Cup. We've finalised the team sponsors".
"We also have framed up the telecast issues. Now we are working on rights issues. Team building process will begin after players draft on November 12," Chowdhury publicised the areas of unfinished tasks.
He also informed that they have set all the plans focusing Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Cricket fans of the country are eagerly waiting to watch the game of cricket and the upcoming T20 event is sure to bring the cricket madness back in Bangladesh. Everything becomes normal in Bangladesh and hardly there have any bar on public movement. Is BCB going to open the gallery of Home of Cricket, Mirpur? "According to prevailing government guidelines, we have some limitations to allow general spectators in the gallery. We therefore, shall communicate with government to make a rational decision in this regard," he informed further.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Garcia withdraws from Masters after Covid-19 positive
Teenager Fati out for four months, say Barcelona
Maradona progressing well after brain surgery
Tokyo Olympics organisers hail vaccine news as 'relief'
Mancini calls up three more for Italy after coronavirus concerns
Drums beat for Pucovski after back-to-back double centuries
Salma Khatun bowls Trailblazers to Women's IPL trophy
Tom Blundell's bizarre dismissal was a 'freak occurrence', says team coach


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft