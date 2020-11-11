HC to hear Haji Salim’s  appeal against jail term after getting case doc





A HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq made the remark following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for the hearing of the appeal on Tuesday.

The ACC on Monday moved the HC seeking a date for hearing on the appeal filed by Haji Mohammad Salim.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC while Deputy Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman Monir represented the State.

On January 12 in 2015 the Appellate Division, responding to an ACC appeal, cancelled a HC judgement that on November 1 in 2011 scrapped the special court verdict sentencing him to 13 years in jail for possessing wealth worth Tk 26.92 crore beyond his known source of income.

The Appellate Division in the verdict had also directed the ACC to take steps so that Salim's appeal was disposed of in an expeditious manner through holding a fresh hearing on his appeal 'on merit.'

But the ACC took no move in the last five years in compliance with the directive of the apex court for the disposal of Salim's appeal. Salim filed the appeal in 2009 against the jail term handed down by the Special Judge Court-7 on April 27 in 2008.









Salim received a 10-year sentence for possessing wealth worth Tk 26.92 crore beyond his known source of income and a 3-year jail term for hiding information to the ACC about his wealth worth Tk 10 crore.

The businessman-cum-politician was freed on bail in the case after he filed the appeal surrendering to a lower court in 2009. Salim's son Irfan and Irfan's bodyguard were jailed for one year by a mobile court of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on October 26 for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and liquor.



