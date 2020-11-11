Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC to hear Haji Salim’s  appeal against jail term after getting case doc

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) will fix date for hearing on the appeal of Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim against his 13-year jail term after receiving documents from the lower court.
A HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq made the remark following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for the hearing of the appeal on Tuesday.
The ACC on Monday moved the HC seeking a date for hearing on the appeal filed by Haji Mohammad Salim.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC while Deputy Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman Monir represented the State.
On January 12 in 2015 the Appellate Division, responding to an ACC appeal, cancelled a HC judgement that on November 1 in 2011 scrapped the special court verdict sentencing him to 13 years in jail for possessing wealth worth Tk 26.92 crore beyond his known source of income.
The Appellate Division in the verdict had also directed the ACC to take steps so that Salim's appeal was disposed of in an expeditious manner through holding a fresh hearing on his appeal 'on merit.'
But the ACC took no move in the last five years in compliance with the directive of the apex court for the disposal of Salim's appeal. Salim filed the appeal in 2009 against the jail term handed down by the Special Judge Court-7 on April 27 in 2008.




Salim received a 10-year sentence for possessing wealth worth Tk 26.92 crore beyond his known source of income and a 3-year jail term for hiding information to the ACC about his wealth worth Tk 10 crore.
The businessman-cum-politician was freed on bail in the case after he filed the appeal surrendering to a lower court in 2009. Salim's son Irfan and Irfan's bodyguard were jailed for one year by a mobile court of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on October 26 for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and liquor.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC to hear Haji Salim’s  appeal against jail term after getting case doc
Use of public transport to curb air pollution stressed
Govt, EC need to learn from US election: BNP
Top Palestine figure Erekat dies of Covid
Suspended SI Akbar on remand
HC rejects revision petition seeking trial under Children Act
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards indicted
SCBA seeks CJ’s intervention in settling Bar-Bench rift


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft