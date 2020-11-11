Use of public transport to curb air pollution stressed





He said for this purpose, emphasis should be laid on improving the quality of vehicles and their fuel, proper maintenance of motor vehicles and development of transport infrastructure and its services.

The Minister said this while presiding over the 2nd session of the International Conference on 'Climate Action and Resilience in Transport' jointly organized virtually by the United Nations and the United Nations Environment Program and some national and international organisations on Tuesday (November 10) at his official residence in Dhaka.

The Environment Minister said the use of fossil fuels in household appliances and private cars, motorcycles had increased in the Asia region along with the rest of the world.

As a result, greenhouse gas emissions have increased at an alarming rate. He said most countries in the world had signed and ratified the Paris Climate Agreement.

Attempts are being made to reduce the current temperature by 2 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-Industrial Revolution period.

To this end, Bangladesh has submitted the National Determined Contribution Plan. Japan and South Korea, the two major economies in Asia, have declared carbon neutrality by 2050. We can only succeed if we all work together in a joint plan, he noted.















