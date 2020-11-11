Video
Rayhan Murder

Rayhan Murder

Suspended SI Akbar on remand

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent 

Sylhet, Nov 10: Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan, suspended sub-inspector of Bandarbazar Police Outpost here, has been placed on a seven-day remand in a case filed over the murder of Rayhan Ahmed.
Sylhet Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abul Qashem passed the order on Tuesday afternoon. Court sources said during the remand hearing, Akbar pleaded not guilty.
Inspector Awlad Hossain of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) confirmed the progress to the media present on the court premises.
Akbar was detained from the border of Sylhet's Kanaighat upazila on Monday morning and later handed over to PBI in the evening. Akbar had been on the run after the death of Rayhan Ahmed in police custody.
Earlier, district police handed over Akbar to the PBI on Monday night. He was then interrogated several times.  
The police officer was arrested in Dona border under Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet on Monday afternoon, a month after Rayhan's death.
On October 11, 34-year-old Rayhan Ahmed, a resident of Akhalia in Sylhet city, died inside the Bandarbazar Police Outpost on October 11.
The next day, Rayhan's wife Tahmina Akhter filed a case with Kotwali Model Police Station under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act.
Later, four people, including SI Akbar, also the then in-charge of the outpost, were suspended and three others were withdrawn. Since then, SI Akbar had been on the run.
On October 12, the authorities suspended four policemen, including SI Akbar, in connection with the death. Three policemen, including Ashek, were withdrawn the same day.
Besides, the SMP formed an investigation committee, headed by its Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahrier Al Mamun, to look into the death of Rayhan.  After a primary investigation, they found some policemen guilty of foul play.
After autopsy, doctors said they found 111 injury marks on Rayhan's body and two of his nails were pulled out.


