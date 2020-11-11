HC rejects revision petition seeking trial under Children Act





The HC bench of AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after hearing on the petition filed by an accused Maruf Reza.

Lawyer Dewan Abdun Naser appeared for the review petitioner during the hearing in the court.

Earlier on November 9, a revision petition was filed in this regard to the HC division.

On that day, a Dhaka court deferred a hearing on charge framing till November 26 against four accused in connection with the killing of Sagira Morshed in the capital 30 years ago.

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order after defence lawyers submitted separate petitions seeking adjournment of the hearing earlier in the day.

On March 9, a court took the charges into cognizance against four accused over the murder of housewife Sagira Morshed Salam who was killed 30 years ago in front of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Dhaka.

Earlier on January 16, PBI Inspector M Rafiqul Islam, also the Investigation Officer of the case, submitted the charge-sheet in the murder case.

The named accused in the charge-sheet are victim's brother-in-law (husband's elder brother) Dr Hasan Ali Chowdhury, 70, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda Shaheen, 64, Shaheen's brother Anas Mahmud Rezwan, 59, and a hired killer Maruf Reza, 59.

Sagira was shot dead in broad daylight on July 25 in 1989, in the capital's Bailey Road when she was going to Vikarunnesa School by a rickshaw to fetch her daughter.



















