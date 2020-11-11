Video
Home Back Page

Money Laundering

GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards indicted

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday framed charges against contractor GK Shamim and his seven bodyguards in a money laundering case.
After framing charges, Judge Md Nazrul Islam of Dhaka-10 Special Judge Court fixed November 19 to start the trial in the case.
The seven other accused in the case are Delwar Hossain, Murad Hossain, Md Jahidul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Jamal Hossain, Samshad Hossain and Aminul Islam.
Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu appeared  for  the state, while lawyer Shawkat Hossain represented GK Shamim.
RAB arrested Shamim along with his seven bodyguards with a huge cache of money in his office on Sept 20 last year. He was subsequently placed in the custody of Gulshan police and three cases were initiated against him.
Shamim made a fortune as a contractor and identified himself as a Jubo League leader.


