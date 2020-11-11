GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards indicted





After framing charges, Judge Md Nazrul Islam of Dhaka-10 Special Judge Court fixed November 19 to start the trial in the case.

The seven other accused in the case are Delwar Hossain, Murad Hossain, Md Jahidul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Jamal Hossain, Samshad Hossain and Aminul Islam.

Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu appeared for the state, while lawyer Shawkat Hossain represented GK Shamim.

RAB arrested Shamim along with his seven bodyguards with a huge cache of money in his office on Sept 20 last year. He was subsequently placed in the custody of Gulshan police and three cases were initiated against him.

Shamim made a fortune as a contractor and identified himself as a Jubo League leader.

















