SCBA seeks CJ’s intervention in settling Bar-Bench rift





In a letter to the Chief Justice the SCBA leaders mentioned that lawyers Syed Sayedul Haque Suman and Ishrat Hasan had faced "discourteous behaviour" during the hearing of a writ petition before a High Court (HC) Bench on November 8.

The SCBA president AM Amin Uddin and secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazol and other committee members sent the letter saying that one or two Benches sometimes undermine the lawyers during hearing of cases which is undignified.

Earlier on November 8, the HC Bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah in a verdict dismissed the writ petition asking the lawyers to pay Tk 100 each as the token cost to the public exchequer for wasting the court's time with the case.

The court also issued a contempt of court rule against the two lawyers for allegedly posting derogatory comments about the judiciary on Facebook.

At the same time, the HC summoned the two to appear before it in person on November 16 to place their explanations on the issue.

A day later, the same HC Bench expressed annoyance over some lawyers' token protest against its order that fined and issued a contempt of court rule judgement against the two lawyers.

















