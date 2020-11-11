10 pvt hospital staff held, put on 7-day remand





The alleged killer hospital identified as 'Mind Aid Hospital' is located at city's Adabor area that usually treats psychiatric, mental and addicted patients.

The remanded are Hospital Marketing Manager Arif Mahmud Joy, 35, Coordinator Redwan Sabbir, 23, chef Md Masud, 37, Pharmacist Tanvir Hasan, 18, ward boys Jobayer Hossain, 19, Tanif Molla, 20, Sanjib Chowdhury, 20, Ashim Chandra Paul, 24, Md Liton Ahmed, 18 and Md Saiful Islam Palash, 35.

The IO said in his remand forwarding letter that the hospital has no permission to operate it. No doctors were present at the time of ASP's treatment. All the accused are the employees of the hospital, they killed the police officer by beating him up mercilessly. For the sake of proper investigation the accused should be quizzed under police custody, the IO added.

Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu prayed to the court to send them to police custody.

While defence lawyer Mizanur Rahman Mamun termed them innocent and prayed to the court to annul the remand pleas.

On Tuesday noon Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Harun-Ur-Rashid addressed a press briefing where he confirmed the arrest of the 10 hospital employees, saying that police made the arrests after identifying them from the CCTV footage.

The arrested have primarily admitted to their involvement with the murder, the DC said.

The hospital authorities could not show any valid documents from the Department of Health. They do not have any permission from the Department of Narcotics Control either, the police official said.

In the footage, it was seen that eight to nine people were beating up the police officer after tying up his hands, the DC said, adding that no doctors were seen in the footage.

"We think it was murder," the DC informed.

The DC said Anisul was posted at Barishal. His family members took him to the National Institute of Mental Health in Shyamoli first. But later he was shifted to Mind Aid Hospital. Police are collecting information about those who advised to shift him to the private hospital, he said, adding that if someone from the government hospital is found involved, action will be taken against him. Yesterday morning, Anisul was taken to Mind Aid Hospital in the capital's Adabor area to be admitted for treatment, but he died before the admission procedure ended.

The family members said Anisul Karim Shipon was suffering from mental disorder and was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and he died after a few minutes of his admission.















