C-19 cases cross 22,000-mark in Chattogram





"The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 22,008 in Chattogram district till today (Tuesday)," Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.

Among the total infected people, 16,092 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,751 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district









Despite no death cases being reported in the last 19 consecutive days, the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) fatalities in Chattogram reached at 303.

Among the newly detected patients, 91 are from Chattogram city and 17 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

Besides, the total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 16,996 with the healing of 43 more people in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,159 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city. CHATTOGRAM, Nov 10: The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in the district crossed 22,000 mark as 108 more new cases were diagnosed with the lethal virus after testing 1,262 samples at seven Covid-19 laboratories in the last 24 hours."The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 22,008 in Chattogram district till today (Tuesday)," Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.Among the total infected people, 16,092 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,751 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the districtDespite no death cases being reported in the last 19 consecutive days, the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) fatalities in Chattogram reached at 303.Among the newly detected patients, 91 are from Chattogram city and 17 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.Besides, the total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 16,996 with the healing of 43 more people in the last 24 hours.A total of 1,159 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city.