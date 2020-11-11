PRAN-RFL Group to generate 5,000 jobs in Rajshahi





The park is now almost ready to collect pineapple, watermelon, cucumber and aloe-vera for pulping, said a press release.

The park will create four to five thousand jobs, of which 95 percent job holders will be local, once it starts the full operation.

Besides, the country's leading conglomerate has plans to produce frozen foods and noodles in the park soon if it gets necessary support from the concerned departments of the government.

The park will create four to five thousand jobs, of which 95 percent job holders will be local, once it starts full operation.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, Director (Marketing) at PRAN-RFL Group, confirmed the matter on Tuesday at a view exchange meeting with Rajshahi journalists at the conference room of the park.

He said, "Agricultural extension and socio-economic development of the farmers are the key purpose of PRAN Group."

"The group has chosen Godagari to establish the park so that farmers of Rajshahi area can able to sell their products at low transport cost without any middleman," he said. -UNB



























PRAN-RFL Group's Varendra Industrial Park at Godagari in Rajshahi, is collecting agro based products including mango, tomato, olive and guava, based on season, from the local farmers and making pulp in the park.The park is now almost ready to collect pineapple, watermelon, cucumber and aloe-vera for pulping, said a press release.The park will create four to five thousand jobs, of which 95 percent job holders will be local, once it starts the full operation.Besides, the country's leading conglomerate has plans to produce frozen foods and noodles in the park soon if it gets necessary support from the concerned departments of the government.The park will create four to five thousand jobs, of which 95 percent job holders will be local, once it starts full operation.Kamruzzaman Kamal, Director (Marketing) at PRAN-RFL Group, confirmed the matter on Tuesday at a view exchange meeting with Rajshahi journalists at the conference room of the park.He said, "Agricultural extension and socio-economic development of the farmers are the key purpose of PRAN Group.""The group has chosen Godagari to establish the park so that farmers of Rajshahi area can able to sell their products at low transport cost without any middleman," he said. -UNB