BANKING EVENTS

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula along with Senior Executive Vice President Mizanur Rahman, Head of Bangla Motor Branch Md. Noor Elahi Al Kamal Bhuiyan, inaugurating its 1st Compact Cash Recycling Machine (CRM) at Eastern Plaza in Dhaka recently. Businesspersons, local elites, clients, well-wishers and Bank officials attended the programme. photo: BankCommunity Bank Bangladesh Ltd Chairman and Inspector General of Bangladesh Police presiding over its 18th board meeting held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Monday. Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Board members and high officials are also present there. During the meeting important decisions were taken on the business operation and policies of the bank. photo: Bank