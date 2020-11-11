Airlines take off but glovemakers blow out on vaccine news





Japan Airlines soared by a fifth, gaming giant Wynn Macau rallied 10 per cent and the owner of Singapore's Universal Studios piled on seven per cent with traders betting on a recovery in the shattered tourism sector.

But it wasn't all sunshine and light on trading floors as surgical glovemakers, tech giants and others that have benefited from the Covid-19 impact this year were tossed away.

Global markets have soared after US giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced Monday that a Phase 3 trial showed their vaccine candidate was 90 per cent effective in preventing coronavirus infections.

Investors have been rushing back into embattled companies that have been ravaged by lockdowns imposed around the world to contain the disease, which has killed more than 1.2 million people.

"Bombed-out sectors such as aviation, travel, leisure, big oil and yes, our beloved banks, time-warped back to 2019 with giant rallies," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst from OANDA. Airlines, suffering their worst-ever crisis, led the way, with Japan Airlines cruising up 20 per cent, Singapore Airlines flying 14 per cent and Cathay Pacific rocketing more than 11 per cent on hopes people will be able to get back in the air.

Bets on a rebound in the gambling sector ramped up as Hong Kong-listed Macau casino operators piled on the cash -- as well as Wynn's rally, Sands China put on nearly seven per cent and Galaxy Entertainment surged five per cent. Genting Singapore, which operates a casino and a Universal Studios theme park in the city-state, chalked up more than seven per cent.

Expectations that demand will pick up as people travel more pushed energy firms higher, with Hong Kong-listed CNOOC up more than 12 per cent and Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search putting on 16 per cent in Sydney.

Property developers were also winners with Singapore-traded CapitaLand putting on about four per cent while Hong Kong's New World Development moved up more than five per cent.

However, there were also big losers -- firms that have enjoyed large gains for most of the year thanks to the surge in demand for medical equipment to treat the virus and technology from people stuck at home in lockdowns. -AFP































SINGAPORE, Nov 10: Airlines have taken off in Asia and casino operators are enjoying a massive winning streak as news of a vaccine breakthrough fuelled hopes Tuesday that the world can finally begin returning to normal.Japan Airlines soared by a fifth, gaming giant Wynn Macau rallied 10 per cent and the owner of Singapore's Universal Studios piled on seven per cent with traders betting on a recovery in the shattered tourism sector.But it wasn't all sunshine and light on trading floors as surgical glovemakers, tech giants and others that have benefited from the Covid-19 impact this year were tossed away.Global markets have soared after US giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced Monday that a Phase 3 trial showed their vaccine candidate was 90 per cent effective in preventing coronavirus infections.Investors have been rushing back into embattled companies that have been ravaged by lockdowns imposed around the world to contain the disease, which has killed more than 1.2 million people."Bombed-out sectors such as aviation, travel, leisure, big oil and yes, our beloved banks, time-warped back to 2019 with giant rallies," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst from OANDA. Airlines, suffering their worst-ever crisis, led the way, with Japan Airlines cruising up 20 per cent, Singapore Airlines flying 14 per cent and Cathay Pacific rocketing more than 11 per cent on hopes people will be able to get back in the air.Bets on a rebound in the gambling sector ramped up as Hong Kong-listed Macau casino operators piled on the cash -- as well as Wynn's rally, Sands China put on nearly seven per cent and Galaxy Entertainment surged five per cent. Genting Singapore, which operates a casino and a Universal Studios theme park in the city-state, chalked up more than seven per cent.Expectations that demand will pick up as people travel more pushed energy firms higher, with Hong Kong-listed CNOOC up more than 12 per cent and Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search putting on 16 per cent in Sydney.Property developers were also winners with Singapore-traded CapitaLand putting on about four per cent while Hong Kong's New World Development moved up more than five per cent.However, there were also big losers -- firms that have enjoyed large gains for most of the year thanks to the surge in demand for medical equipment to treat the virus and technology from people stuck at home in lockdowns. -AFP