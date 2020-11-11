Video
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020
Lufthansa launches offering for 525m euros in convertible bonds

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BERLIN, Nov 10: Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE on Tuesday launched an offering for around 525 million euros ($620.97 million) of senior unsecured convertible bonds due in 2025.
The airline, which is reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel, said it would use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
Lufthansa said the bonds will be convertible into new and or existing shares and will be offered through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors.
It said the bonds will be offered with a coupon between 2.25per cent and 2.75per cent per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears.    -Reuters


