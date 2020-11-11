ACI declares 90pc dividend





The annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on December 24 at 11:30am through Digital Platform. The record date is December 1.

The company has reported consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of Tk 18.45 in the negative, consolidated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Tk 137.67 and consolidated Net Operating Cash Flow per Share (NOCFPS) of Tk 82.79 for the year ended on June 30, 2020 as against negative Tk 13.51, Tk. 166.95 and negative Tk. 25.67 respectively for the same period of the previous year.

The company has also informed that bonus shares have been recommended for utilizing the retained earnings of the

company as capital for ongoing operations, i.e. working capital.

The company has also disclosed (un-audited) July-September 2020 quarter financial statements.

As per the July-September 2020, consolidated EPS was Tk 1.69 for as against negative Tk. 5.21 for July-September 2019.

Each share of the company, which was listed on the DSE in 1976, closed at Tk 254.30 on Monday.

In 2019, the company disbursed 100 per cent cash and 15 per cent stock dividend.

The company's paid-up capital is Tk 573.73 million and authorised capital is Tk 1.50 billion while the total number of securities is 57.37 million.

The sponsor-directors own 35.28 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 37.61 per cent and the general public 27.11 per cent as on September 30, 2020, the DSE data shows.



























