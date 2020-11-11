Stocks fall on profit taking





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 28.43 points or 0.57 per cent to 4,899 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 16.53 points to 1,703 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 8.35 points to 1,112 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE was Tk 9.25 billion, up 5 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 8.81 billion.

Price fall of large-cap stocks like Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, Grameenphone, United Power, Beximco Pharma and British American Tobacco contributed most to the index fall.

These five companies jointly accounted for more than 18 points fall of DSE key index on Tuesday.

After hovering around 4,900 points for the last few days, stocks witnessed a sudden major fall in indices, which made investors more cautious, said a merchant banker.

He noted that many investors moved to the primary market as three IPOs, one is biggest ever, is set to hit the market soon. Many investors have already disposed of shares of other companies, while some have collected funds to join the IPO bonanza.

Many investors followed the 'go slow' approach due to the upcoming IPO subscription as some giant corporations are set to be listed on the bourses, said a leading broker.

He said the shaky investors went for profit booking sell-off while some investors adopted a 'wait-and-see' stance amid the ongoing slow market trend.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 139 ended lower, 129 higher while 87 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 167,418 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 371.12 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market capitalisation of DSE also fell to Tk 3,980 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,997 billion in the previous session.

Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart with 5.61 million shares worth Tk 746 million changing hands, followed by Asia Insurance, Brac Bank, Nitol Insurance and Associated Oxygen.

CAPM IBBL Islamic Mutual Fund was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Associated Oxygen was the worst loser, losing 9.39 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 53 points to close at 14,065 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 30 points to close at 8,466.

Of the issues traded, 131 advanced, 76 declined and 55 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 11.52 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 272 million.

































