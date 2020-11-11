

realme launches smartphone with 6000mAh battery

Moreover, realme C15 Qualcomm Edition also features Geometric Gradient Design, an eight-core processor, 6.5-inch LCD fullscreen with high screen-to-body ratio and ultra-wide quad camera, and it's 4GB+64GB Variant is priced at BDT 12,990 and the 4GB + 128GB Variant is priced at BDT 14,490.

As the fastest growing smartphone brand to achieve 50 million sales, realme delivers to the needs of young users and is continuously optimizing the C Series.

With its mega battery, realme C15 Qualcomm Edition supports 44 hours of continuous calls and standby up to 48 days. realme C15 Qualcomm Edition adopts the 18W Quick Charge, which can charge 28% in just 30 minutes.

The phone will have 2 variants in Bangladesh - 64GB and 128GB internal storage which can be extended up to 256GB with its triple card slot.

The realme C15 Qualcomm Edition 4GB + 64GB, can be pre-booked at special price from in Daraz on 11th of November 2020 and fans will also get amazing offers for realme C12, 7 Pro and others during realme super fan fest sale on 11.11 using: https://www.daraz.com.bd/shop/realmebangladesh.

The C15 Qualcomm Edition 4GB + 128GB can be pre-booked from 18th November 2020 at Pickaboo using: https://pkb.bz/realme. Both variants will be available nationwide soon. To know more details please visit: https://realmebd.com/brandshop/.



































Aspiring youth smartphone brand, realme, brings realme C15, an amazing smartphone that integrates a 6000mAh mega battery and 18W Quick Charge together.Moreover, realme C15 Qualcomm Edition also features Geometric Gradient Design, an eight-core processor, 6.5-inch LCD fullscreen with high screen-to-body ratio and ultra-wide quad camera, and it's 4GB+64GB Variant is priced at BDT 12,990 and the 4GB + 128GB Variant is priced at BDT 14,490.As the fastest growing smartphone brand to achieve 50 million sales, realme delivers to the needs of young users and is continuously optimizing the C Series.With its mega battery, realme C15 Qualcomm Edition supports 44 hours of continuous calls and standby up to 48 days. realme C15 Qualcomm Edition adopts the 18W Quick Charge, which can charge 28% in just 30 minutes.The phone will have 2 variants in Bangladesh - 64GB and 128GB internal storage which can be extended up to 256GB with its triple card slot.The realme C15 Qualcomm Edition 4GB + 64GB, can be pre-booked at special price from in Daraz on 11th of November 2020 and fans will also get amazing offers for realme C12, 7 Pro and others during realme super fan fest sale on 11.11 using: https://www.daraz.com.bd/shop/realmebangladesh.The C15 Qualcomm Edition 4GB + 128GB can be pre-booked from 18th November 2020 at Pickaboo using: https://pkb.bz/realme. Both variants will be available nationwide soon. To know more details please visit: https://realmebd.com/brandshop/.