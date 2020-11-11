

POCO launches 3 smartphones in BD

This is the second time that the brand has introduced products in Bangladesh, with the launch of Pocofone1 earlier in 2018, says a press release.

Xiaomi Bangladesh Country General Manager Ziauddin Chowdhury said: "POCO has seen tremendous response from Mi Fans and users earlier and we are thrilled to introduce three new smartphones from the brand in Bangladesh.

POCO X3 NFC has 2 color variants namely Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey and will be available in 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB storage variants for BDT 25,999 and BDT 27,999 respectively.

POCO M2 will be available in 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB storage variants for BDT 15,999 and BDT 16,999 respectively. The phone has three colour variants namely Brick Red, Pitch Black, and Slate Blue.

POCO C3 comes in Arctic Blue, Lime Green and Matte Black variants and will be available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB storage variants for BDT 11,999 and BDT 12,999 respectively.Soon all the devices will be available across Authorized Mi Stores, and retail partners.

With POCO X3 NFC, we will witness the debut of Qualcomm's newest and most powerful 700-series 4G+ processor, the Snapdragon TM 732G, that boasts of incredible performance. Its 120Hz display creates an incredibly smooth and responsive user experience, superior to most flagships on the market.

At POCO, our focus has been to democratize decision making, and stay ever evolving and that is why we are introducing POCO M2 and POCO C3 as well with top of the line specifications for users to choose from. We hope that these new smartphones will be able to capture the interest of new users towards the brand."

POCO M2 - Super Fast 6GB RAM Smartphone: POCO M2 comes with a MediaTek® Helio� G80 octa-core processor with two Cortex-A75 cores at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz, striking a balance between performance and efficiency.









































Smartphone brand POCO launched three new smartphones - POCO X3 NFC, POCO M2 and POCO C3 on Bangladesh on Tuesday.This is the second time that the brand has introduced products in Bangladesh, with the launch of Pocofone1 earlier in 2018, says a press release.Xiaomi Bangladesh Country General Manager Ziauddin Chowdhury said: "POCO has seen tremendous response from Mi Fans and users earlier and we are thrilled to introduce three new smartphones from the brand in Bangladesh.POCO X3 NFC has 2 color variants namely Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey and will be available in 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB storage variants for BDT 25,999 and BDT 27,999 respectively.POCO M2 will be available in 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB storage variants for BDT 15,999 and BDT 16,999 respectively. The phone has three colour variants namely Brick Red, Pitch Black, and Slate Blue.POCO C3 comes in Arctic Blue, Lime Green and Matte Black variants and will be available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB storage variants for BDT 11,999 and BDT 12,999 respectively.Soon all the devices will be available across Authorized Mi Stores, and retail partners.With POCO X3 NFC, we will witness the debut of Qualcomm's newest and most powerful 700-series 4G+ processor, the Snapdragon TM 732G, that boasts of incredible performance. Its 120Hz display creates an incredibly smooth and responsive user experience, superior to most flagships on the market.At POCO, our focus has been to democratize decision making, and stay ever evolving and that is why we are introducing POCO M2 and POCO C3 as well with top of the line specifications for users to choose from. We hope that these new smartphones will be able to capture the interest of new users towards the brand."POCO M2 - Super Fast 6GB RAM Smartphone: POCO M2 comes with a MediaTek® Helio� G80 octa-core processor with two Cortex-A75 cores at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz, striking a balance between performance and efficiency.