Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 8:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Philippine economy shrinks 11.5pc in third quarter

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

MANILA, Nov 10: The Philippine economy shrank for the third straight quarter in July-September, official data showed Tuesday, but there were signs activity was slowly picking up as coronavirus restrictions eased and more businesses reopened.
President Rodrigo Duterte's government has been gradually loosening measures introduced in March to contain the virus after they sent the country plunging into its first recession in three decades and pushed many families deeper into poverty.
Gross domestic product fell 11.5 per cent on-year in the latest quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.
That was worse than the 9.6 per cent contraction forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
G20 backslides on fossil fuel subsidies: Report
Airlines take off but glovemakers blow out on vaccine news
Lufthansa launches offering for 525m euros in convertible bonds
Norwegian Air may halt operations in early 2021
ACI declares 90pc dividend
BoJ unveils scheme incentivising regional bank consolidation
Stocks fall on profit taking


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft