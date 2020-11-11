Philippine economy shrinks 11.5pc in third quarter

MANILA, Nov 10: The Philippine economy shrank for the third straight quarter in July-September, official data showed Tuesday, but there were signs activity was slowly picking up as coronavirus restrictions eased and more businesses reopened.

President Rodrigo Duterte's government has been gradually loosening measures introduced in March to contain the virus after they sent the country plunging into its first recession in three decades and pushed many families deeper into poverty.

Gross domestic product fell 11.5 per cent on-year in the latest quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

That was worse than the 9.6 per cent contraction forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey. -AFP











