Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 8:58 AM
Businessman gets 500pc Walton cash voucher

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

Adnan Niaz, a business in Faridpur, received a cash voucher worth of 500 percent of the price of Walton fridge he had purchased under the local brand's nationwide ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season-8,' commenced across the country with promising a wide range of benefits for customers.
As per the Season-8's promising benefits, customer will get either cash vouchers up to 500 percent of the value of the purchased product or free appliances such as refrigerator, air conditioner, television etc. upon the purchase of a Walton refrigerator, washing machine or microwave oven from any Walton Plaza or  distributor outlet.
Under this benefit, Adnan Niaz, who resides at West Khabaspur of Sadar Upazilla in Faridpur and also has restaurant business, has recently purchased a refrigerator of the value of Tk 29,650 at monthly installment basis paying down payment of Tk 10,000 from Walton Plaza Goalchamot branch.
And then, his name, mobile phone number and the model number of the refrigerator were registered. After a while, he received an SMS from Walton with the notification of that he was awarded a cash voucher worth of 500 percent of the value of the refrigerator he had purchased.  
On behalf of Walton fridge customer Adnan Niaz, his brother Kazi Inramul Haque formally received the 500 percent worth cash voucher from Zila Parishad Chairman Advocate Shamsul Haque, who was the chief guest at the programme held at Walton Plaza Goalchamot branch on Thursday last (November 5, 2020).
The event was also attended, among others, by Walton Plaza Faridpur Zone's Area Manager for Faridpur Zone Abu Naser Prodhan and Plaza Manager Shariful Islam, says a press release.
Using the cash voucher, the customer also purchased more than 20 products of Walton, including a refrigerator, water heater, rice cooker, four blenders, 11 smart phones and some sorts of home appliances




At present, Walton is manufacturing and marketing more than 100 models of fridge, including frost and non-frost refrigerator, freezer and beverage cooler. Prices of these Walton fridge are between Tk 10,990 and Tk 80,900. Walton is giving one-year replacement guaranty as well as 12 years compressor's guaranty.


