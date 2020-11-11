Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US to see more Chinese listings as Biden wins election

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

HONG KONG, Nov 10: Chinese companies' stock market listings in the United States reached a six-year high in 2020 and advisors expect the trend to accelerate in the year ahead in expectation of a stable regulatory regime under US President-elect Joe Biden.
Twenty six initial public offerings (IPOs) of Chinese firms worth $10.6 billion have been completed in the United States so far in 2020, up from the $3.4 billion worth of deals last year, according to Refinitiv data.
The volume this year is already the highest since 2014 when there was $29 billion worth of Chinese IPOs in the United States led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's $25 billion listing, the data shows.
While Biden, set to take office on Jan. 20, is not expected to make major changes to Washington's tough stance on China-led investment, bankers and lawyers believe policy and regulatory stability could return following four turbulent years of the Trump administration.
"We won't be waking up in the middle of the night anymore to a Trump tweet that can ruin a deal," said a Hong Kong capital markets lawyer, who could not be named as he was not authorised to speak to media.
Analysts have said Biden would take a more measured approach to Chinese tech threats but was unlikely to unwind President Donald Trump's unilateral curbs on Chinese firms such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] and Bytedance.
Capital markets consultancy Kapronasia founder Zennon Kapron said while technology would remain a sensitive topic the appetite of Chinese tech firms, particularly fintech, to float in the United States could increase if relations improved.
The shelving by regulators of Ant Group's planned $37 billion IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong earlier this month, he said, could prompt Chinese tech companies to look abroad.
"It seems that the new US administration may take a hard, but measured approach to US-China relations," Kapron said.
"This move may create renewed interest due to the lack of clarity on the specific reasons that the Ant Group IPO was delayed."
Among the prospective issuers, Chinese beauty company Yatsen Holding Ltd has filed to list on the New York Stock Exchange and is looking to go public before the end of the year.
Another a draw card for an overseas listing is that regulation of financial technology companies in the United States is generally seen as lighter compared to China and Hong Kong, according to advisors working in the sector.
But the threat of Chinese companies being delisted for not meeting US auditing standards will persist with a Biden administration, with no indication the proposed rules will change.
Prospects of a higher valuation on the world's deepest stock market and access to a larger investor base, however, makes the risk of eventual delisting manageable, advisers said.
"Predictability is the biggest asset for IPO activity," said JPMorgan Asset Management Chief Asian Market Strategist Tai Hui.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
G20 backslides on fossil fuel subsidies: Report
Airlines take off but glovemakers blow out on vaccine news
Lufthansa launches offering for 525m euros in convertible bonds
Norwegian Air may halt operations in early 2021
ACI declares 90pc dividend
BoJ unveils scheme incentivising regional bank consolidation
Stocks fall on profit taking


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft