Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sterling rises on Brexit, vaccine hopes

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

LONDON, Nov 10: The British pound got a boost from renewed Brexit hopes and investor risk sentiment on Tuesday, ignoring the fact that British employers made a record number of staff redundant in the third quarter.
Appetite for buying riskier assets grew after Pfizer and BioNTech announced a promising coronavirus vaccine on Monday, coupled with expectations that the UK will manage to clinch a deal with the European Union by the end of the year. The pound rose to a two-month high of $1.3222.
Money markets have pushed back expectations UK interest rates will turn negative, to June 2021 from May.
 "A vaccine could make the biggest difference to the economic outlook for those countries that have struggled the most, especially with large services sectors like the UK," said Stephen Innes, chief global market Strategist at Axi.
Sterling was last trading up 0.4per cent at $1.3211, and up 0.1per cent against the euro at 89.62 pence, close to a two-month high.
Echoing comments by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that Britain and the EU have made significant progress in talks about a post-Brexit trade agreement and a deal can be done.
He also said that the government was unilaterally setting out how it would let European Union financial services operate in Britain after a post-Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31.
An obstacle that might prevented the EU from signing off on a deal and possibly put off the US president-elect, Joe Biden - the Internal Market Bill - was taken off the table after Johnson suffered a heavy defeat in parliament's upper chamber on Monday. The proposed laws would have allowed Johnson to breach Britain's EU exit treaty - a plan that has been criticised by Biden.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
G20 backslides on fossil fuel subsidies: Report
Airlines take off but glovemakers blow out on vaccine news
Lufthansa launches offering for 525m euros in convertible bonds
Norwegian Air may halt operations in early 2021
ACI declares 90pc dividend
BoJ unveils scheme incentivising regional bank consolidation
Stocks fall on profit taking


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft