Vaccine news prompts Asian share rally

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

HONG KONG, Nov 10: Asian share markets mostly rose on Tuesday as global investors applauded successful trial data for a coronavirus vaccine, although expected delays to any mass roll-out took the gloss off early gains.
European futures trading during the Asian session were indicating a weaker open of at least 1.2per cent, while US futures showed a potential fall of at least 0.5per cent after Monday's steep market gains.
The positive tone in Asian equities came after Pfizer Inc PFE.N said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O, was more than 90per cent effective in preventing infection, marking the first successful results from a large-scale clinical trial.
Major Asian markets soared on the vaccine news before weakening later in the session.
Japan's Nikkei 225 .N225 ended up nearly 0.3per cent after being 1.1per cent higher in early trading, touching a 29-year high.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO closed 0.66per cent higher after trading up as much as 1.6per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI was at 0.77per cent in the afternoon after rising 1per cent in early trade.
Singapore's Straits Times .STI gained 2.94per cent to take the index to its highest point since June.




Despite the optimistic tone across the region, there was some weakness in China, with the CSI300 Index .CSI300 slipping 0.17per cent    -Reuters


