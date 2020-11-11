

European shares at 8-month highs on vaccine hopes

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was flat after rallying 4per cent in the previous session as US drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O, was more than 90per cent effective in preventing the infection.

"The results of the Pfizer study are certainly welcome news, however, one swallow does not make a summer and there still remains some way to go before life can return to any semblance of normal," said Michael Hewson, a market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

European shares have already surged 11per cent this month as investors also cheered the possibility of calmer global trade under US President-elect Joe Biden, but strict lockdowns to contain surging coronavirus cases have threatened a nascent economic recovery at home.

Data on Tuesday showed British employers made a record number of staff redundant in the third quarter and the jobless rate jumped. London's export-laden FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.6per cent by 0835 GMT.

Italy's bourse .FTMIB added 0.1per cent a day after posting its best day since March. The country is ramping up business restrictions in Tuscany and four other regions to rein in the second wave of the pandemic.

Banking .SX7P, travel and leisure .SXTP, and energy .SXEP stocks were among the biggest gainers in morning trading after clocking gains of more than 7per cent on Monday.

"Even if a vaccine proves effective, inoculating a large enough part of the population will take time and leave these segments prone to economic lockdown fallout," Commerzbank analyst Christoph Rieger said. -Reuters















