Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

European shares at 8-month highs on vaccine hopes

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

European shares at 8-month highs on vaccine hopes

European shares at 8-month highs on vaccine hopes

Nov 10:  European shares hovered at eight-month highs on Tuesday on optimism around signs of a breakthrough in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, although concerns about the depth of the economic damage from the pandemic capped gains.
The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was flat after rallying 4per cent in the previous session as US drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O, was more than 90per cent effective in preventing the infection.
"The results of the Pfizer study are certainly welcome news, however, one swallow does not make a summer and there still remains some way to go before life can return to any semblance of normal," said Michael Hewson, a market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
European shares have already surged 11per cent this month as investors also cheered the possibility of calmer global trade under US President-elect Joe Biden, but strict lockdowns to contain surging coronavirus cases have threatened a nascent economic recovery at home.
Data on Tuesday showed British employers made a record number of staff redundant in the third quarter and the jobless rate jumped. London's export-laden FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.6per cent by 0835 GMT.
Italy's bourse .FTMIB added 0.1per cent a day after posting its best day since March. The country is ramping up business restrictions in Tuscany and four other regions to rein in the second wave of the pandemic.
Banking .SX7P, travel and leisure .SXTP, and energy .SXEP stocks were among the biggest gainers in morning trading after clocking gains of more than 7per cent on Monday.
"Even if a vaccine proves effective, inoculating a large enough part of the population will take time and leave these segments prone to economic lockdown fallout," Commerzbank analyst Christoph Rieger said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
G20 backslides on fossil fuel subsidies: Report
Airlines take off but glovemakers blow out on vaccine news
Lufthansa launches offering for 525m euros in convertible bonds
Norwegian Air may halt operations in early 2021
ACI declares 90pc dividend
BoJ unveils scheme incentivising regional bank consolidation
Stocks fall on profit taking


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft