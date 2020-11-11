

PRAN-RFL Group to create 5000 jobs in Rajshahi

The company has plan to produce frozen foods and noodles in the park soon if necessary supports from the concerned departments of the government are available. The park will create the jobs once its stared full operation, says a press release.

The industrial park is collecting agro based products including mango, tomato, olive and guava, based on season, from the local farmers and making pulp in the park.

The park is now almost ready to collect pineapple, watermelon, cucumber and aloe-vera for pulping, said the release.

"Agricultural extension and socio-economic development of the farmers are the key purpose of PRAN Group," said Kamruzzaman Kamal, Director (Marketing) at PRAN-RFL Group.

He said, "The group has chosen Godagari to establish the park so that farmers of Rajshahi area can able to sell their products at low transport cost without any middleman."

"We are now collecting mango, tomato, olive and also producing compost fertilizer," he added.

"We have applied for gas connection at the factory. If we get necessary support from the concerned departments of the government, we have a plan to produce frozen foods and noodles."

"At present, around 1500 people work at the park. It will create huge employment once new plant starts production," he informed.

Kamruzzaman Kamal said, "PRAN-RFL products are now being exported to 141 countries across the world. We have established the factory here considering the availability of raw materials."

If congenial environment for investment, including gas connection is available, some others company will also show interest to set up factory there which will have huge socio-economic development in the area, he said.

Kamal said this on Tuesday at a view exchange meeting with Rajshahi journalists held at the conference room of the park.

Sarowar Hossain, Deputy Genearal Manager at BarindIndustrail Park, said, "Before 2018, tomato gets damaged in the land due to low price. But situation has been changed after establishing our factory. Tomato cultivation is now increasing day by day because farmers are getting fair price." He also added, "We give top priority on raw materials so that customers can get standard products. Pulp is being produced in the plant following aseptic technology."

"This factory is completely environment-friendly as we produce organic fertilizer and energy from the wastages. There is an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) for liquid wastage."

Touhiduzzaman, Senior Manager (Public Relations) and Maksud-ul-Islam-Joarder, Deputy Manager and high officials of PRAN-RFL Group, were also present at the programme.

After the view exchange meeting, the journalists visited different parts of park. PRAN-RFL Group has set up the park at Amanatpur of Gadagari in 2017 on 34 acres of land.















