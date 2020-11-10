Video
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:53 PM
Home Front Page

Cabinet clears proposal for online land registration, mutation

Mutation within 8 days after registration

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal for introducing new online land registration and mutation process to ease land related services for the country's people.
With the approval of the proposal, land mutation will automatically be completed online within eight days of land registration. Before registration, the registrar will confirm detail of the land through online and after registration it will be informed to the Assistant Commissioner of land (AC Land) for mutation following same procedures.
The approval was given in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held at Secretariat on Monday. Prime Minister chaired the meeting connecting through videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam briefed media at Secretariat.
In the briefing, Anwarul Islam said that from now onwards, there will be 'an interoperability software' that will bridge the offices of land registrar and AC land.
Usually land registration is done by offices of sub-registrar and AC land
    offices look after the mutation issues. In this process, land registration and mutation used to be delayed due to lack of coordination and people face huge hassle.




Due to online service, corrupt practices will be reduced and the process will be hassle-free, he said adding cases related to land will decrease by almost 50 percent due to the system.
Anwarul said the online system will also reduce haphazard land registration as no officials will be able to keep any document pending for the works.
He said the online service is already in effect in 17 upazilas of the country including Savar. Gradually, it will be introduced in the country's all upazilas by July 1, 2021.
He said that the mutation of lands inherited from family sources will also be completed through same process. However, it would take five to six more months for the work.



