BNP forms body to celebrate golden jubilee of independence

BNP has formed a 115-member committee to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country's independence in 2021 in a befitting manner.

Party standing committee approved the committee, headed by its member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam

Alamgir came up with the announcement at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Sunday.

He said the meeting asked the convener of the committee, Dr Mosharraf, to take necessary steps for working out various programmes and implement those to mark the golden jubilee of the country's independence with due respect.








