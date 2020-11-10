Environment experts urge govt to move away from coal power plant





The government has approved 21 coal-fired power plants so far although Bangladesh is not that rich in coal that it can run such power plants with its own coal resources.

Observing such use of coal and fuel-based power plants, environment experts said when globally different governments are taking various measures to decrease the amount of green house gases Bangladesh is being noticeably dependent on the use of coal in power production.

Paval Partha, a researcher on ecology and biodiversity conservation, noted that coal is the most environmentally harmful fossil that had been used widely for power production.

With the increase of global warming leading to climate change, efforts are being stepped up all over the world to curb activities that led to rising temperatures.

But the Bangladesh government is setting up several projects based on coal power production, he added.

"We must focus more and more on solar power

and other sources of renewable energy," he suggested.

Referring to a government's recent project called Ramnabad channel, he said Bangladesh is not rich in coal to run such power plants with its own resources.

"Still it plans to dredge the Ramnabad channel to let in 20,000-tonne-coal-laden vessels directly to the Payra Port in Patuakhali that clearly shows the government's inclination of using coal," he added.

Most of the coal will have to be imported. Even the Rampal Power Plant which is being constructed near the Sundarbans is a coal-fired plant, posing serious threat to the world's longest mangrove Sundarbans, he added.

The government should stop investment in fossil fuels such as coal and LNG.

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said the government's investment priority on coal and other fossil fuel-based projects instead of renewable energy was a clear violation of its national and global commitments.

"If government goes for coal energy production, such action will contradict with the government's stance on climate change. It may lose its primary success and reputation in environmental diplomacy.

"The government has to move away from such stances," he said.

In Europe, they are halting the use of coal in phases. In 2015 the United Kingdom declared that they would be coal-free by 2025.

Germany has planned to completely move away from coal-fired power production by 2038. In July this year, the German parliament passed the Coal Exit Law.

Such changes are practical, but we must move away from the use of coal and ultimately halt its use out of consideration of global warming, climate change and environmental pollution.

Everyone is making such efforts globally. The use of coal and other fossil fuels must gradually be lessened to ensure the world is safe and livable for humankind.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Nasrul Hamid, said they had already been criticized for using coal based fired power plants both at home and abroad because of its extreme harmful impact on environment and health.

"Therefore, our government too is now considering moving away from such power plants. We are thinking about dropping at least 16 such plants keeping only the five which are already underway.

The five coal-fired power plants which the government is keeping in its plans include the 2,640-MW power plant in Payra as a joint venture of the North-West Power Generation Company and China's CMC, four-unit 4,800-MW plant of the Coal Power General Company Bangladesh Ltd (CPGCBL) in Matarbari, Maheshkhali and the 1,320-MW plant being constructed under Bangladesh-India joint ownership in Rampal, Bagerhat.

There is also the 307-MW plant being set up by the private company ISO Tech in Amtoli, Barguna and the 1,224-MW plant being set up by the S Alam company in Banshkhali, Chattogram.















