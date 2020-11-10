Allegation of false cases against CRAB GS





Two separate cases were filed against journalist Mahbub Alam Lavlu, a former general secretary of Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) with Mohammadpur Police Station by Moniruzzaman alias Monir Vice President of Adabar Thana Awami League.A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-2, acting on a tip-off, raided a houseat Mohammadpur Pisciculture Housing Society on Thursday evening and arrested Moniruzzaman alias Monir Vice President of Adabar Thana Awami League with firearms and Yaba pills. The RAB team also recovered an unlicenced shooter gun and 400 Yaba tablets from his possession.Lavlu, told the daily Observer, Monir's associates filed a false and fabricate case against him. After the arrest of Monir the family members and his associates filed two cases against Mahbub Alam Lavlu.Sabiha Begum, mother of Monir, and Abdul Hai, peon of Dhaka Uddan filed two separate cases against Lavlu, with Mohammadpur Police Station under section 143,448,354,427, 436,380 and 506 on Monday.There is an allegation against Monir that he grabbed plots from ten housing companies in Mohammadpur area, using political power.Earlier Ashiqur Rahman, a resident of Hosni Dalan Road in Dhaka, filed the case against journalist Mahbub Alam Lavlu with Chawk Bazar Police Station under the Digital Security Act 2018.Lavlu, who worked at Independent Television as a senior reporter, uploaded news-related videos on his personal youtube channel, which included reports on expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Noor Papiya.CRAB president Abul Khayer and general secretary Asaduzzaman Biku expressed concern over the filing of the false and fabricated cases against Mahbub Alam Lavlu and demanded immediate withdrawal of the cases.