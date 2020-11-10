Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline       
Home Front Page

Allegation of false cases against CRAB GS

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent 

Two separate cases were filed against journalist Mahbub Alam Lavlu, a former general secretary of Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) with Mohammadpur Police Station by Moniruzzaman alias Monir Vice President of Adabar Thana Awami League.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-2, acting on a tip-off, raided a house
    at Mohammadpur Pisciculture Housing Society on Thursday evening and arrested Moniruzzaman alias Monir Vice President of Adabar Thana Awami League with firearms and Yaba pills. The RAB team also recovered an unlicenced shooter gun and 400 Yaba tablets from his possession.
Lavlu, told the daily Observer, Monir's associates filed a false and fabricate case against him. After the arrest of Monir the family members and his associates filed two cases against Mahbub Alam Lavlu.
Sabiha Begum, mother of Monir, and Abdul Hai, peon of Dhaka Uddan filed two separate cases against Lavlu, with Mohammadpur Police Station under section 143,448,354,427, 436,380 and 506 on Monday.
There is an allegation against Monir that he grabbed plots from ten housing companies in Mohammadpur area, using political power.
Earlier Ashiqur Rahman, a resident of Hosni Dalan Road in Dhaka, filed the case against journalist Mahbub Alam Lavlu with Chawk Bazar Police Station under the Digital Security Act 2018.
Lavlu, who worked at Independent Television as a senior reporter, uploaded news-related videos on his personal youtube channel, which included reports on expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Noor Papiya.
CRAB president Abul Khayer and general secretary Asaduzzaman Biku expressed concern over the filing of the false and fabricated cases against Mahbub Alam Lavlu and demanded immediate withdrawal of the cases.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cabinet clears proposal for online land registration, mutation
BNP forms body to celebrate golden jubilee of independence
Environment experts urge govt to move away from coal power plant
Allegation of false cases against CRAB GS
Fire kills one, hurts 8 in Ctg
Country sees spike in C-19 infections
China, Russia hold off on greeting Biden
Suspended SI Akbar arrested


Latest News
Motorcyclist dies in Kurigram road accident
Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline
IURU gets new executive body
Top US lawyer quits over 'vote fraud' memo
BNP is key barrier to institutionalization of democracy: Quader
Manchester United 'disgraceful' for women's football delay: Rapinoe
Veteran Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of coronavirus
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Mominul tests positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 1,699 cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Rayhan murder: Suspended SI Akbar arrested
Impacts of Biden’s victory in Muslim countries
Biman suspends flights to India for indefinite period
Rohingya couple held with cash Tk 1.17cr, Yaba tablets in Ctg
Ctg building fire: One burn victim dies
Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths from COVID-19
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
63 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
9 burnt in Ctg building fire
'I fled on senior officer's advise,' says Akbar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft