Fire kills one, hurts 8 in Ctg





The dead, Piyara Begum, 65, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the burn unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital around 11:30 am. She suffered 60 per cent burns, said Md S Khaled, an on duty doctor at the hospital.

According to locals and the policemen, the incident took place at 12:45am

on the top floor of a six-storied Mariam Bhaban when all of them were asleep.

The injured are Mizanur Rahman, 42, his wife Bibi Sultana, 35, their son Maher, 8, daughter Manha, 2, Mizan's younger brother Saifur Rahman, 18, Sumaiya, 17, Riyad, 22 and Salma Jahan, 22.

They were admitted to the burn unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

In the afternoon, six of injured were sent to Dhaka as their condition deteriorated, said Dr Rafique Uddin Ahmed, head of the CMCH Burn Unit. The throats of five of the victims were also burnt, he added.

Fire Service personnel, who visited the scene, believe that the fire originated from an electrical short-circuit. Electric wires in all rooms were melted. Fire Service men are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Chattogram district administration has formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven days.

















