Country sees spike in C-19 infections





As many as 1,683 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 421,921.

Besides, 14,042 samples were tested at 115 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,456,644 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 11.99 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.17 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

A total of 1,623 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the period, raising the total number of recoveries to 339,768 with an 80.53 per cent recovery rate.

Among the 25 deceased, 17 were men and eight were women. They all died at different hospitals

across the country.

Ten of them died in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, three each in Khulna and Sylhet and two each in Mymensingh and Barishal divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,688 of the total deceased were men and 1,404 were women.

A total of 818 people have been placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours. Now, 39,924 people are in quarantine across the country, the press release said.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, global confirmed coronavirus cases have surged past 50 million on Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of global Covid-19 cases rose to 50,327,258 and 1,255,490 people have died from the virus infections as of Monday.

The US has the highest case tally in the world, as the country recorded 9,962,900 cases with 237,567 fatalities.

Countries with more than 1.1 million cases also include Russia, France, Spain, Argentina, Britain and Colombia, while other countries with over 40,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain, Italy and France.















