China, Russia hold off on greeting Biden





Democrat Biden clinched enough states to win the presidency on Saturday and has begun making plans for when he takes office on Jan 20. Trump has not conceded defeat and plans rallies to build support for legal challenges.

Some of the United States' biggest and closest allies in Europe, the Middle

East and Asia quickly congratulated Biden over the weekend despite Trump's refusal to concede, as did some Trump allies, including Israel and Saudi Arabia.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called for the European Union and United States to work "side by side", holding up Biden as an experienced leader who knows Germany and Europe well and stressing the NATO allies' shared values and interests.

Beijing and Moscow were cautious.

"We noticed that Biden has declared election victory," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily media briefing. "We understand that the US presidential election result will be determined following US law and procedures."









In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations to Trump on Nov 9, a day after the election. -Reuters





