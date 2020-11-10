Video
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020
Rayhan’s death in custody

Suspended SI Akbar arrested

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Nov 9: The Detective Branch (DB) of police on Monday arrested suspended sub-inspector Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan, main accused in Rayhan Ahmed murder case, from Dona bordering area of Kanaighat upazila of the district.
Suspended sub-inspector Akbar of Bandarbazar Police Station remained fugitive after the death of Rayhan in police custody.
Muhammad Khaled-uz-Zaman, special superintendent of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in Sylhet, said: "As far as we are informed, Indian Khasia people captured Akbar and later handed him over to Bangladesh police".
Lt Col Sayeed Hossain, commanding officer of BGB 19 Battalion, said, "Akbar was detained by the residents of a Khasia
    village. They contacted one Abdur Rahim, a resident in the bordering area. Rahim contacted Bangladesh police and via him, Akbar was handed over to police."
Lutfur Rahman, additional superintendent of Sylhet police, said law enforcers arrested Akbar while he was trying to flee to the neighbouring country.
On October 11, Rayhan Ahmed, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody at Bandarbazar Police outpost, said the victim's family.
 Rayhan's wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed a case with Kotwali Police Station the following day, accusing a number of unidentified people.
The authorities concerned on October 12 suspended four policemen, including the then in-charge of Bandarbazar Police outpost Akbar, in connection with the death. Three policemen, including Ashek were withdrawn on the same day. The case was transferred to the PBI.
Besides, the SMP formed an investigation committee, headed by its Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahrier Al Mamun, to look into the death of Raihan. After a primary investigation, they found some policemen guilty of foul play.
After the autopsy, doctors said they found 111 injury marks on Raihan's body and two of his nails were pulled out.




On October 22, former SMP Commissioner Golam Kibria was transferred over widespread criticism of the role of police after the death of Rayhan.


