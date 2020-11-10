Govt orders reopening of medical, dental college hostels





The government has ordered all medical and dental colleges to reopen their student dormitories in an attempt to prepare for the first, second, third and final professional exams of MBBS / BDS courses in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, retaining health guidelines.The order in this respect was released by the Department of Medical Education and Family Welfare of the Ministry of Health on Sunday.At the same time, the copies of the HealthMinistry order were sent to the department concerned, the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the director (Health Education and Health Manpower Development) of the DGHS, the deans of medicine faculties of universities, as well as the principals of all public, private medical and dental colleges to take further necessary action.