Religious sentiment natural but violent protests not rational





However, the recent demonstrations and call to boycott French products in Bangladesh-- triggered by the move of a number of Islamist advocacy groups and right-wing political parties including BNP -- in the wake of the French President's Emmanuel Macron's remarks against Islam and his official pledge to defend controversial Charlie Hebdo cartoons relating to our holy Prophet (SM) -- merits a couple of questions.

First, what's the logic behind boycotting French products?

If the reason to boycott is purely based on religious sentiment, it is wrong. It is wrong because the method of protest is wrong in the first place. Most importantly, it is unrealistic.

Second, how would Islamist advocacy groups and far-right parties in Bangladesh respond, in case the French people decide to boycott Bangladeshi products?

The question may automatically arise from our Islamist and far-right political parties, should we sacrifice our religious sentiment and value because of economic gains?

The answer is fairly simple, a straight no. And the method of protest by boycotting French products in Bangladesh is neither rational, nor practical. That said, we believe strong protest against and boycotting of sacrilegious French cartoons and wider condemnation of those publications would have served the purpose. The call to prohibit products manufactured in France -- by following the footsteps of a few Muslim majority countries boycotting French products -- was a reactionary, irrational and emotional response.

Simultaneously, our Islamist and far-right political and non - political groups must come to realise that the pledge to defend the controversial cartoons had come from the French Head of State - not from the people of France.

The question in line, thus, how can it become an ethical or religious obligation to boycott French products for an offensive stance on a particular issue adopted by the French President?

Within the European Union, France is a major economic partner of Bangladesh. Both countries have developed strong economic cooperation and are enjoying warm business relations. The value of exports from Bangladesh to France increased by 1.4%to EUR 2.4 billion, while French exports to Bangladesh is not more than EUR 200 million, possibly less.

With regards to Bangladeshi exports, France is the fourth export destination, entailing USA, UK and Germany. Moreover, the present government is trying hard to widen French investors' portfolios by wooing French businessmen and investors, secure market access and diversify Bangladesh export baskets. In fact, readymade garments alone account for around 90% of Bangladeshi exports to France. Export of other products such as leather and footwear, shrimps and frozen fish, ceramic and pharmaceutical articles have also increased. Bangladeshi producers are participating in many renowned international fairs in France to promote their products. On the other hand, French exports to Bangladesh include mainly of spare parts for aircraft and vessels, alcoholic beverages, chemicals, food stuff etc.

The simple truth: Emmanuelle Macron, even though the President, is not France, and France is not all about Emmanuelle Macron. We must not forget, in terms of people-to-people contact, Bangladesh-France relation is particularly and visibly strong and it dates back to our War of Liberation in 1971.

The people of France spontaneously came forward, under the leadership of the renowned French thinker and philosopher André Malraux, to mobilize international public opinion in support of Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971. Today's reality on the bilateral ties between the two countries is even stronger.

According to the most recent French government statistics, there are about 50,000 Bangladeshis who have obtained either French citizenship or resident permit in France. These Bangladeshis are mainly employed in the service sector including restaurants. Some of the Bangladeshis even have small business establishments and restaurants. Moreover, a small number of Bangladeshis are also employed as professionals, like doctors, engineers, and computer programmers.

French NGOs such as 'Friendship', Partners Bangladesh, Handicap International, Aide Médicale, Développement, Kinésithérapeutes Du Monde, SOLINFO etc. run and sponsor various programmes to aid underprivileged people in various areas in Bangladesh.

The people-to-people contact is growing, and we do not desire to get it damaged by unwanted reactionary religious sentiments. At the same time, it was pleasing to note that protesters in Bangladesh did not engage in uncalled-for violence and vandalism. No French national came under any form of attack either. The government had also ensured maximum security for the French embassy in Dhaka.

In terms of response from our political parties, we must admit that we became somewhat puzzled at BNP's politically motivated solidarity with the far-right and Islamist protestors in Bangladesh. Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office a week ago, the BNP Secretary General clearly took side of domestic protestors, which we find to be ambivalent, non-objective and driven by a senseless anti-government political agenda - all three at the same time.

However, believed to be the biggest political opponent party in our country, BNP had come forward - only after when the far-right political parties and their supporters had gathered and staged their protests - not before. Markedly, BNP had evidently engaged to capitalise on a volatile and wounded religious sentiment. We had not expected such self-seeking, politically egotistic move from a democratic and politically responsible BNP. People did not forget how BNP and its ally Jamaat sided with and instigated the violence and arson by Hefazat-e-Islami at Baitul Muqarram National Mosque area few years back, only to make political gain.

It has been very prudent on the part of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government not to make any statement taking sides with the Islamist protesters and at the same time not to swoop on the demonstrators-throwing fuel on fire.

To conclude with, it is not only the Muslim Ummah to have condemned President Macron's stance for safeguarding Charlie Hebdo cartoons in the name of protecting free speech in his country. The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also intelligently drawn clear lines with Mr. Macron on the limits of free speech while condemning violence to suppress it . We can also derive valuable lesson from Trudeau's balanced and nuanced response on growing anti-Islamic sentiment or Islamophobia reflecting in today's French media and French administration under President Emmanuel Macron. Our Holy Prophet (SM) also teaches us tolerance, patience, non-violence and peace - which a true Muslim should follow and practice.















Any type of protest - political, social, religious or economic - is a public expression of disapproval and discontent. Whatever the type of protest may be, the issue has to be clearly understood and the dissent must be rationally expressed without any hatred and animosity.However, the recent demonstrations and call to boycott French products in Bangladesh-- triggered by the move of a number of Islamist advocacy groups and right-wing political parties including BNP -- in the wake of the French President's Emmanuel Macron's remarks against Islam and his official pledge to defend controversial Charlie Hebdo cartoons relating to our holy Prophet (SM) -- merits a couple of questions.First, what's the logic behind boycotting French products?If the reason to boycott is purely based on religious sentiment, it is wrong. It is wrong because the method of protest is wrong in the first place. Most importantly, it is unrealistic.Second, how would Islamist advocacy groups and far-right parties in Bangladesh respond, in case the French people decide to boycott Bangladeshi products?The question may automatically arise from our Islamist and far-right political parties, should we sacrifice our religious sentiment and value because of economic gains?The answer is fairly simple, a straight no. And the method of protest by boycotting French products in Bangladesh is neither rational, nor practical. That said, we believe strong protest against and boycotting of sacrilegious French cartoons and wider condemnation of those publications would have served the purpose. The call to prohibit products manufactured in France -- by following the footsteps of a few Muslim majority countries boycotting French products -- was a reactionary, irrational and emotional response.Simultaneously, our Islamist and far-right political and non - political groups must come to realise that the pledge to defend the controversial cartoons had come from the French Head of State - not from the people of France.The question in line, thus, how can it become an ethical or religious obligation to boycott French products for an offensive stance on a particular issue adopted by the French President?Within the European Union, France is a major economic partner of Bangladesh. Both countries have developed strong economic cooperation and are enjoying warm business relations. The value of exports from Bangladesh to France increased by 1.4%to EUR 2.4 billion, while French exports to Bangladesh is not more than EUR 200 million, possibly less.With regards to Bangladeshi exports, France is the fourth export destination, entailing USA, UK and Germany. Moreover, the present government is trying hard to widen French investors' portfolios by wooing French businessmen and investors, secure market access and diversify Bangladesh export baskets. In fact, readymade garments alone account for around 90% of Bangladeshi exports to France. Export of other products such as leather and footwear, shrimps and frozen fish, ceramic and pharmaceutical articles have also increased. Bangladeshi producers are participating in many renowned international fairs in France to promote their products. On the other hand, French exports to Bangladesh include mainly of spare parts for aircraft and vessels, alcoholic beverages, chemicals, food stuff etc.The simple truth: Emmanuelle Macron, even though the President, is not France, and France is not all about Emmanuelle Macron. We must not forget, in terms of people-to-people contact, Bangladesh-France relation is particularly and visibly strong and it dates back to our War of Liberation in 1971.The people of France spontaneously came forward, under the leadership of the renowned French thinker and philosopher André Malraux, to mobilize international public opinion in support of Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971. Today's reality on the bilateral ties between the two countries is even stronger.According to the most recent French government statistics, there are about 50,000 Bangladeshis who have obtained either French citizenship or resident permit in France. These Bangladeshis are mainly employed in the service sector including restaurants. Some of the Bangladeshis even have small business establishments and restaurants. Moreover, a small number of Bangladeshis are also employed as professionals, like doctors, engineers, and computer programmers.French NGOs such as 'Friendship', Partners Bangladesh, Handicap International, Aide Médicale, Développement, Kinésithérapeutes Du Monde, SOLINFO etc. run and sponsor various programmes to aid underprivileged people in various areas in Bangladesh.The people-to-people contact is growing, and we do not desire to get it damaged by unwanted reactionary religious sentiments. At the same time, it was pleasing to note that protesters in Bangladesh did not engage in uncalled-for violence and vandalism. No French national came under any form of attack either. The government had also ensured maximum security for the French embassy in Dhaka.In terms of response from our political parties, we must admit that we became somewhat puzzled at BNP's politically motivated solidarity with the far-right and Islamist protestors in Bangladesh. Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office a week ago, the BNP Secretary General clearly took side of domestic protestors, which we find to be ambivalent, non-objective and driven by a senseless anti-government political agenda - all three at the same time.However, believed to be the biggest political opponent party in our country, BNP had come forward - only after when the far-right political parties and their supporters had gathered and staged their protests - not before. Markedly, BNP had evidently engaged to capitalise on a volatile and wounded religious sentiment. We had not expected such self-seeking, politically egotistic move from a democratic and politically responsible BNP. People did not forget how BNP and its ally Jamaat sided with and instigated the violence and arson by Hefazat-e-Islami at Baitul Muqarram National Mosque area few years back, only to make political gain.It has been very prudent on the part of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government not to make any statement taking sides with the Islamist protesters and at the same time not to swoop on the demonstrators-throwing fuel on fire.To conclude with, it is not only the Muslim Ummah to have condemned President Macron's stance for safeguarding Charlie Hebdo cartoons in the name of protecting free speech in his country. The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also intelligently drawn clear lines with Mr. Macron on the limits of free speech while condemning violence to suppress it . We can also derive valuable lesson from Trudeau's balanced and nuanced response on growing anti-Islamic sentiment or Islamophobia reflecting in today's French media and French administration under President Emmanuel Macron. Our Holy Prophet (SM) also teaches us tolerance, patience, non-violence and peace - which a true Muslim should follow and practice.