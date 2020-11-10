Video
Tripartite talks over Rohingya repatriation soon, hopes Momen

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh, Myanmar and China are planning to hold foreign minister-level tripartite talks in Beijing to start the repatriation of Rohingyas without any delay.
"We want to remain positive," Dr Momen told reporters indicating that the tripartite talks will begin soon. He expressed optimism over the resumption of talks on Rohingya repatriation using a tripartite mechanism after the formation of
    a new government in Myanmar.
 The Foreign Minister said there is a trust deficit among Rohingyas that needs to be addressed by the Myanmar side.
Repatriation attempts were failed twice in November 2018 and August 2019 amid Rohingyas' "lack of trust" in the Myanmar government.
Bangladesh and Myanmar signed the repatriation deal on November 23, 2017.
Apart from the commitment to take their nationals back, Myanmar also informed that they have published a booklet on the work the Myanmar side has done and Rohingyas will be given those booklets to know the situation in Rakhine.
Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has conveyed his Bangladesh counterpart that Myanmar recently assured them (China) of taking back the Rohingyas who are temporarily taking shelter in Bangladesh during a tele conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Momen recently.
Dr Momen said Bangladesh will welcome the new government in Myanmar though there is no change.
The Foreign Minister recently said Rohingyas will "jeopardise regional and international security" if the 1.1 million of them are left unattended and not given the opportunity to return to their homeland.


