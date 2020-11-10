Video
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:51 PM
PM calls for ensuring transgenders’ rights to inheritance

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the authorities concerned to ensure the rights of transgender people in the
    properties inherited from family resources.
She has given the instruction while addressing on a proposal for introducing new online land registration and mutation process to ease land related services for the country's people.
In Monday's Cabinet meeting with the Prime Minister in the chair, the proposal has been given approval to introduce the new system. The PM joined the meeting connecting through videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban while other Cabinet members joined from Secretariat.
With the approval, land mutation will now automatically be completed online within eight days of registration. Before registration, the registrars and sub-registrars will confirm detail of the land through online and after registration it will be informed to the Assistant Commissioner of land for mutation through online.
While briefing media at Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said in most cases, the third gender (transgender) people are being deprived of their rights in family properties. Expressing concern on the matter, the PM asked the authorities to ensure their rights. "It must be ensured that no transgender people are being deprived of their inherited properties."
On the issue, the Cabinet Secretary said that all procedures will be completed through online process. Ownership of inherited lands will also be included in the record of the government. As a result, no one will be able to deprive any one in future.


