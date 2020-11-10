Fake doctor jailed, owner fined





Acting on a tip-off, the upazila administration, led by Dhaka Civil Surgeon Dr Mainul Ahsan, raided Popular Gastrolever and General Hospital in Keraniganj around 3:00pm.

During the drive, the mobile court arrested hospital owner Abdul Gafur and maid (aya) Boni Akhter, who conducts operation posing as a physician.

It also jailed Boni for a year and fined the owner Tk 4 lakh, in default, to serve six months in jail.

Later, the hospital was sealed off.

Civil Surgeon Mainul Ahsan said the hospital has no legal documents. Besides, it has no blood transfusion equipment.









"Despite insuffieiency of equipment and doctors, the hospital has been conducting surgerie, and by an aya. The matter came to light during the hospital inspection," he added.

Operation is being conducted by a non-technical maid which is punishable offence, said the UNO and executive magistrate Amit Devnath.

Meanwhile, all patients of the hospital have been transferred to the upazila health complex.

