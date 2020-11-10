Video
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020
City News

8 people fined Tk 6,500 for not wearing mask in Khulna

50 detained within one hour

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020

KHULNA, Nov 9: Amid the government's efforts to raise awareness over the necessity of wearing of masks to contain the spread of Covid-19, the local administration in Khulna conducted separate drives in different parts of the city on Monday morning and arrested 50 people for not wearing mask.
The mobile court also fined eight people Tk 6,500 during the drives in the city.
Additional deputy commissioner of Khulna, Yusuf Ali, said the government has taken strict measures to contain the possible second wave of Covid-19 and those who would be found without masks will be sentenced to jail.
On Sunday, the government directed people of all faiths to wear masks while visiting places of worship, including mosques, temples and churches across the country, apprehending a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might rip through Bangladesh during the southern hemisphere's winter that is almost here. The Religious Affairs Ministry issued a notice on Sunday in this regard.
The ministry has issued such notices at different times making it compulsory to wear masks at all religious sites, it said. But it is a matter of great concern that the people have recently slackened in their use of masks, it said.
Earlier on October 25, seeing many people have become reluctant to wear face masks despite the prevalence of Covid-19, the government decided it would deny its services to those seeking them without wearing a mask.    -UNB


