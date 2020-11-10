IU not to join uniform admission test





IU admission test committee took the decision at a meeting with its vice-chancellor Shaikh Abdus Salam in the chair.

Among others, IU pro-VC M Shahinoor Rahman, chairmen and deans of different departments were present on the occasion.

IU acting registrar SM Abdul Latif said that the university authorities would hold its admission tests in the previous system.

'Most departments opposed the unified admission test. So we aren't joining it,' Abdul Latif said.

Further decisions would be finalised in the next meeting, he added.

On January 23, the University Grants Commission decided to introduce a uniform entry test in all public universities across the country from the academic year of 2020-21 aiming to reduce the plight of admission-seekers and their guardians.

