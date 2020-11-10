Rohingya couple held with Yaba pills, Tk 1.17cr in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 9: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested a Rohingya couple along with 5,300 Yaba pills and cash Tk 1.17 crore from a house in Chandgaon Residential area of Chattogram City on Monday.

The arrestees were identified as Shwakat Islam, 32 and his wife Rozina, 28.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-7 conducted a drive in the area and arrested the couple in the morning, said Mahmudul Hasan Mamun, media officer of Rab-7.

They had long been involved in Yaba trading after collecting those from Myanmar, said Rab.

A case was filed against them for trespassing into the country and another for possessing drugs. -UNB







