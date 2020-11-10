Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline       
Home City News

Rohingya couple held with Yaba pills, Tk 1.17cr in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 9: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested a Rohingya couple along with 5,300 Yaba pills  and cash Tk 1.17 crore from a house in Chandgaon Residential area of Chattogram City on Monday.
The arrestees were identified as Shwakat Islam, 32 and his wife Rozina, 28.
Tipped off, a team of Rab-7 conducted a drive in the area and arrested the couple in the morning, said Mahmudul Hasan Mamun, media officer of Rab-7.
They had long been involved in Yaba trading after collecting those from Myanmar, said Rab.
A case was filed against them for trespassing into the country and another for possessing drugs.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fake doctor jailed, owner fined
8 people fined Tk 6,500 for not wearing mask in Khulna
IU not to join uniform admission test
Rohingya couple held with Yaba pills, Tk 1.17cr in Ctg
Sundarbans fishermen remain a neglected lot
Speakers thrust on securing Ashulia’s environment
Ahsan Ullah Master killed by anti-liberation force: Mozammel
Mobile court for ensuring face mask from today


Latest News
Motorcyclist dies in Kurigram road accident
Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline
IURU gets new executive body
Top US lawyer quits over 'vote fraud' memo
BNP is key barrier to institutionalization of democracy: Quader
Manchester United 'disgraceful' for women's football delay: Rapinoe
Veteran Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of coronavirus
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Mominul tests positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 1,699 cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Rayhan murder: Suspended SI Akbar arrested
Impacts of Biden’s victory in Muslim countries
Biman suspends flights to India for indefinite period
Rohingya couple held with cash Tk 1.17cr, Yaba tablets in Ctg
Ctg building fire: One burn victim dies
Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths from COVID-19
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
63 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
9 burnt in Ctg building fire
'I fled on senior officer's advise,' says Akbar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft