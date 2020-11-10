Video
Home Editorial

Establish strong communal harmony

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

It is discouraging to note that religious and ethnic minorities across the county are facing attacks on a regular basis, and that too despite an ongoing pandemic. The recent arson on Hindu houses in Muradnagar at Cumilla exposes the incapability of the government to protect minority communities. Though the ruling party promised to uphold the rights of all, but it seems that in Bangladesh all pervading communal harmony is still a far cry.  

Torturing minorities has always been a common phenomenon in this country.  According to different media reports, at least 30 incidents of violence against people of minority communities took place in between April and May in the country. On May 15, houses of 10 Hindu families were vandalised and a Hindu youth was arrested on allegations of hurting religious sentiments in Bhola's Monpura. Just a couple of days back, in Barishal a young Hindu man was forced by miscreants to get circumcised. For these types of criminal activities, no one has ever been held accountable.  Moreover, according to the Hindu, Bouddha, Christian Oikya Parishad, at least 17 people have been killed in between March and September as communal attacks continued amid the pandemic.

Apparently, it seems that minorities are living in peace but the actual scenario is completely different. Every year, on the occasion of Durga puja we come across news of deities being vandalised.  Needless to say, such incidents are on the rise because the perpetrators of previous crimes were hardly brought under justice.

It is most unfortunate that four years after the violent attacks on the Hindu communities of Brahmanbaria's Nasirnagar upazila, police are yet to locate and reprimand the culprits. Numerable media reports say that police have not completed the investigations as of yet. This culture of impunity enjoyed by the attackers encourages others to carry out further attacks.

Already the leaders of the Bangladesh Hindu, Bouddha, and Christian Oikya Parishad have demanded intervention of the Prime Minister to stop such heinous attacks. They urged to form a commission to investigate all the attacks since 2012.





We also believe it is time to investigate into all recent and previous attacks, so to unearth the actual reasons and stop these unwarranted attacks repeating.

Most importantly, it is time for the government to take stern legal action against the perpetrators of such crimes, since it is the government's constitutional obligation to protect minority communities. The law enforcers should be pressed to carry out further investigations on the aforementioned cases. We believe that such crimes can only be stopped if those who are responsible face justice. Establishing communal harmony is indeed essential.



