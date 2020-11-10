Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Tourists need to be careful

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Dear Sir
All educational institutions in the country have been closed since May. Recently, all the tourist spots of the country have been opened to the tourists. As a result, a large number of the students are going out to see the various places of interest in the country to get rid of the monotony.

Not only the students but also the common people are rushing to different tourist spots. But due the negligence of health guide, tourists are facing various dangers. In addition to the corona crisis, communication and infrastructural problem also poses risks for tourists. In particular, Cox's Bazar beach lacks adequate security for tourists. Due to this, thefts and robberies are happening again and again in the beach area. Recently, three tourists were stabbed at an algae point on the beach and their belongings were snatched by an organized snatching gang. In addition, such thefts and robberies are often happening in various busy places of the country.





Besides, taking protection against corona disease, security measures should be taken while going for entertainment. Tourists should be utterly aware of these things.

Mamun Hossain Agun
Dhaka College



