

Theory of Auction by Wilson-Milgrom duo



Auction refers to the process of buying and selling of goods and services through bidding, usually selling the items to the highest bidder or buying valuable services from the lowest bidder. Historically, auctions existed as earlier as 500 BC Stockholms Auktionsverk, which happens to be the world's ancient auction house, auctioned a wide range of goods at sellers request, whereas Romans only auctioned confiscated assets. Over time, auctions have evolved worldwide, becoming more common, diversified, and complicated. Nowadays, auctions determine the prices of electricity, financial assets, used cars,livestock, antiques, and many more.



Auction's format, auctioned object, and uncertainty are the three factors that influence the outcome of an auction. Auction format describes if the auction is closed or open or the number of bidding a single participant can bid. An open auction can be either an "English auction" or a "Dutch auction". The auction starts with a low price, and the bid increases as the auction proceeds in the case of English auction, whereas in a Dutch auction, the auction starts with a high price, and gradually the price gets lower till the item is sold.A closed auction can be "first-price auction" where the closing price is the highestbid or "second-price auction" where the final price is the second-highest bid.An auctioned object has a different valuation for different persons, which influences the auction outcome. This valuation maybe "common" or "private" in nature. If everyone has the same valuation for the auctioned object, then it is called "common" valuation, while "private" valuation has independent valuation for the object being auctioned off. A jar full of quarters is a typical example of pure common valuation, as everyone has the same valuation for the jar. A charity auction for a cricket ball signed by Mashrafe could be an example of private valuation.Improper information of the bidders bidding value for the auctioned object creates uncertainty having an impact on auction outcome.



Wilson worked on the common valuation perspective in auctions before anyone else. Earlier, there were researches on auctions related to private valuation, but common valuation auction was yet to be analyzed. Robert Wilson introduced the game theory in auctions concerning common valuation to observe bidding strategies and worked on formingthe best bidding strategy in these types of auctions. In his 1960s and 1970s papers, he explained the optimal strategy of bidders and asserted that to avoid a bad deal, participants in an auction will bid at a lower price than their best call to not to be burdened by "Winner's Curse."



Winner's Curse is a phenomenon in an auction where the winning bid exceeds the real value of the item sold. This leads the winner to overpay for the item, ultimately becoming a curse for him. Wilson also described when there is a high degree of uncertainty in an auction; eventually, the price gets lower. He further analyzed the incidence of Winner's Curse in case of information disadvantage and added that bidders having more information than others leads to an increased amount of overpaying by the winning bidder.

Paul Milgrom, who happens to be a student of Robert Wilson, was inspired to contribute to the auction theory. Auctions generally involve both common and private valuations. For example, in the case of bidding for an auctioned house, the ambience, location is your private value, and the future estimated selling price is the common value.Milgromanalyzed optimal bidding strategies and Winner's Curse for this kind of complicated auction type.Thisanalysis explains the reason why Winner's Curse is higher in Dutch auction than the English auction. English auctionstarts with a lower price,and as the price goes up, bidders drop out from the auction revealing their valuation of the auctioned object, which provides valuable information for the remaining bidders, unlike the Dutch auction unveiling no useful information for the bidders.



Milgrom's discovery further turned into a general principle in auction theory, which stated:"An auction format ensures increased expected revenue as the gap between the bids and bidders information shortens."



Wilson and Milgrom developed new auction formats to solve complicated situations like allocating radio frequency bands, emission allowances. Allocating radio frequencies is the most significant contribution of the duo. First adopted by the US, the new auction formats have been used by Canada, UK, Germany, India, Finland, Spain to develop allocation strategies.Earlier, license applications and lotteries were used to allocate radio frequency in the U.S., which has proved to be inefficient.The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)agreed to implement auctions framework to allocate frequency bands in 1993. SMRA (Simultaneous Multiple Round Auction) was the first auction format used by FCC in 1994, mostly discovered by Wilson and Milgrom. This auction format has earned the U.S. government revenue of more than 120 billion USD till 2014. Since the success in allocating radio frequencies, the duo's auction formats have been used in carbon emission, fishing quota, aircraft landing slot allowances, and even more.

The writer is currently pursuing his MSS in Economics at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP)

















