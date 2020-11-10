

Safeguarding the worst victims of C-19



1. To ensure free food assistance and relief the government could strength special 'open market sale (OMS)'. And, the number of relief items will have to be increased. Local representatives and other distributing agencies should be strictly monitored and severe action will be taken against those found guilty in misappropriation of relief.



2. It can also be highlighted that, the rise in unemployment and the halt in economic activities have occurred. Therefore our banking sector could have the following economic stimulus measures:



a. Extend LC payment periods for import of raw materials, agricultural implements, chemical fertilizers and lifesaving drugs along with extending the existing loan facilities.

b. Interest rate could be reduced, monthly transition limit including debit and credit cards daily transaction limit could be augmented, loan limit of individual customer could be enhanced and charges on cashing out could be waived.

c. Through reducing the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR), central bank could increase the liquidity capacity of the commercial banks. Advance Deposit Rate and Investment Deposit Rate could also be increased.

d. Bangladesh Bank could buy back government securities from secondary market. As some banks and financial institutions act as primary dealer of such securities, this will help ease their liquidity.

e. Government could provide short term working capital loans for foreign owned/controlled companies operating in Bangladesh.

f. Remittance flow could make easy, the export development fund could be increased and customers' interest for the period of this pandemic could be waived.



3. Besides the fear of infection, RMG workers are still struggling for their wages and against layoffs. For safeguarding economically disadvantaged groups the situation should be addressed in light of the philosophy of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "No one left behind".



4. A low-income and developing country like Bangladesh very much relies on international relations for its economic well-being. Therefore, the efficacy of the efforts made by the government should be improved for intervening international bodies to provide resources, primarily food aid, and medical support.



5. In response to the government's safety order, sometimes, tea stalls, restaurants, and roadside shops are forced to close. Again, many domestic migrants returned to their village but, strikingly, most of the floating population remained in the capital amidst the deadly disease, and most of them are unaware about it. Therefore, government should address the health infrastructures and facilities in terms of both quantity and quality.



6. Again, acceptance capacity is required for a country to be strong in the face of devastation blows and to make the country's development sustainable. In this case private companies could take more responsibility to unite each segment of work and enable people to monitor compliance.



7. To alleviate the economic pains confronting the lower income groups, including day-labourers, rickshaw-pullers and street vendors, the government could do the things mention below.



l Plan to sell rice and some other essential items at a discounted price through the open market sale (OMS) while the Army could cooperate.

l Government could carry no interest on loans during this difficult time. Besides, the repayment period for the loans could be extended.

l The affected businesses could be compensated particularly the micro, cottage and small enterprises.

l The government could pay the salaries and wages if factories are shut down because of the coronavirus.

l Labour-intensive formal sectors, export-oriented industries and the informal sectors would be safeguarded.

l The government could seek funds from development partners to help the health ministry.

l Mostly urban and rural low-income households depend on wage and self-employment for their livelihoods. Government could ensure social assistance to survive the economic disruptions caused by social distancing.

l Unconditional cash transfers using mobile financial services could be ensured.

l The government has to finance the labour intensive sectors and allowance under the social safety net programs could be enhanced so that it can help create more jobs. Skills development training for migrant workers can also help them get back their jobs in the current crisis.

l The government has to ensure more stimulus package for different sectors to provide soft bank loans and to assist people who have become victims of the current situation.



8. The Bangladesh government should act quickly with public health directives, stimulus package, and scaled-up social protection programs by ensuring that where help is needed, it should be provided in a safe, dignified, respectful, transparent and equitable way, and that law enforcement would have duty bound to protect the poorest and help them access support.



9. To minimize short-term economic pain, the government should establish temporary work programs for unemployed migrant workers, enacting debt relief measures for businesses and individuals, and easing inter-regional customs clearance to speed up import and export of essential goods.



Finally, if people had more social protection, they would not need to worry about their current employment status. With the right policies, timely action and political commitment for economic support Bangladesh can accelerate its recovery from the economic downturn and continue to progress towards upper-middle income status.

Dr A T M Rezaul Hoque is a Professor, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University















