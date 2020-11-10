



Biden made history



Indian origin Kamala Harris has been elected Vice President of the United States following Biden's victory. Through this, the first woman in the history of the country and the first black person sat in this seat. He is also the first vice president of the United States to be born in the subcontinent. However, Biden is not planning to celebrate after this massive victory. He is saying as he realizes himself; his country is going through an extreme crisis. He promised to rid the country of the scourge of epidemics with proper leadership during the election campaign.

This is said to be the biggest economic downturn since the 1930s. At the same time, the American people have spoken out against racism and police repression at the instigation of Trump. The burden of resolving these unresolved complications will fall on Biden's shoulders. He has accepted it without hesitation.



The good news for the United States is that the country's 46th president is a determined and elegant politician. He attaches great importance to the opinions of others. Biden could have reacted angrily when Trump spoke of announcing a surprise victory, including shutting down voting and inciting supporters to clash. On the contrary, he called on all to stay on the path of peace, friendship and national unity with a very cold head.



In his first speech, President Biden placed special emphasis on the word "unity." He called on the police to learn from the violent movement surrounding the deaths of blacks at the hands of the police, to build a new society without forgetting the world's largest coronavirus infection and death experience. According to international analysts, Biden's foreign policy will focus on issues such as tackling climate change and Covid-19. His main focus will be on international cooperation and coordination. Biden believes in maintaining relations with NATO and the world alliance. Want to go back to the World Health Organization.



Trump, on the other hand, turned his back on everything and pursued a policy of walking alone. Biden wants to restore America's damaged image. They want to establish democracy as opposed to dictatorship. Meanwhile, White House resident President Donald Trump has said he will not accept defeat. He is making false allegations of vote rigging. He said that victory was snatched from him. All of his remarks are so offensive and false that when he was speaking from the White House on Thursday, the major television networks stopped broadcasting them in the middle. The networks say they will no longer spread these blatant lies and threats to democracy in the United States.



But Republicans have raised 60 million USD just to continue the legal battle. This means that Trump is not an easy loser. He will fight until the last moment. In Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan in particular, the question of vote counting is now in court.

The Trump administration has objected that votes cast after the deadline cannot be accepted. Allegations of "fake votes" have been made by the Trump camp. However, some state judges have rejected it. In some states (Pennsylvania), the Supreme Court has ordered that votes cast after the deadline be counted separately. Trump had previously demanded that all votes be counted overnight on election day.



However, according to federal laws, citizens residing abroad can vote in advance, which will be counted later. Many members of the US military and diplomatic corps are stationed abroad and have voted while stationed there. Initially, at least 181 million people voted, which is 66.8 percent of the total people who could have voted. Not only that, this time the advance vote was the most. People voted by post, they voted in the temporary ballot. Trump Camps are trying to create a 'complication' with these votes.

In any of the cases that have been filed, if the verdict goes against the advance vote, then the final result can be complicated. The matter has been taken to the Supreme Court. And here's Trump's plus point. Most recently, he nominated Justice Amy Connie Barrett to the Supreme Court. The number of Republican ideologues and faithful judges in the 9-member Supreme Court is 6.



Many observers fear that the Supreme Court could rule in Trump's favour on the election questions. The people of the United States have never faced such a situation in the past. Significantly, however, the US electoral system has survived strongly. There is no central electoral system in the United States. Despite being decentralized, not only the electoral system is intact, people have confidence in elections as institutions.



In the meantime, the image of the United States abroad has been tarnished by the election results or the events surrounding the election system itself. We saw Trump supporters walking around with rifles in their hands. The vote count has been attacked. The whole of American society is divided over this election. President Trump himself has provoked this division. In no election has American society been so divided in the past. This division is more personal than party line. Trump on the one hand, the rest on the other; this is how society is divided.



Even without any evidence, President Trump has repeatedly said that the vote was rigged. When the United States talks frequently about the 'vote rigging' of the developing world, now the practice of democracy in the United States is in question today. Actually Trump's lies have put the practice of democracy in the United States in question.



However, there is no doubt that the process of handing over power will be as conventional as in the past. If this complication continues until January 20, the Speaker will temporarily take over as President. The constitution clearly states that the term of the current president will end at noon on January 20, 2021. That means Donald Trump will not be president even if he is forced to sit in the White House, he will be considered an intruder in the eyes of the law.



Of course, we must remember that the election process of the US is not over yet--because the transfer of power has not happened yet. Many organizations have a role to play in this process.

The writer is studying LLB,

Rajshahi University















